Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

The shooting happened along Cedar Lake Drive. The victim's sister says he left the house to walk to the store -- and 10 minutes later, he was dead.

Family members have identified the victim as 46-year-old Michael Dow. His sister says he was shot and killed at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in a quiet neighborhood near Bardstown Road, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway.

He's described as a family man who had three kids and one grandson.

"He was a father -- a grandfather -- who loved his kids," said Tarica Dow, the victim's sister. "He loved his grandson. He loved his family. He loved people."

The Louisville Metro Police Department says it got several calls about the shooting, but so far, no one has come forward with any tips. Now his family members are pleading to the community for help.

"He is not just another number, that's what frustrates me about this," said Tarica Dow. "I want people to know that he is not just another homicide in the city. He was a person who had a big family that loved him, supported him, had his back and I hope and wish and pray that if anybody knows anything that you come forward and say something."

Some neighbors say this has them on edge because this is a quiet neighborhood and they're shocked something like this could happen.

If you have any information that could help police track down the shooter, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

