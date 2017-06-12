Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Michael Dow (Photo provided by Dow family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

The shooting happened along Cedar Lake Drive. The victim's sister says he left the house to walk to the store -- and 10 minutes later, he was dead.

Family members have identified the victim as 46-year-old Michael Dow. His sister says he was shot and killed at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in a quiet neighborhood near Bardstown Road, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway.

He's described as a family man who had three kids and one grandson.

"He was a father -- a grandfather -- who loved his kids," said Tarica Dow, the victim's sister. "He loved his grandson. He loved his family. He loved people." 

The Louisville Metro Police Department says it got several calls about the shooting, but so far, no one has come forward with any tips. Now his family members are pleading to the community for help.

"He is not just another number, that's what frustrates me about this," said Tarica Dow. "I want people to know that he is not just another homicide in the city. He was a person who had a big family that loved him, supported him, had his back and I hope and wish and pray that if anybody knows anything that you come forward and say something."

Some neighbors say this has them on edge because this is a quiet neighborhood and they're shocked something like this could happen.

If you have any information that could help police track down the shooter, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous. 

