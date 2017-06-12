Indiana governor names Judge Christopher Goff to state Supreme C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana governor names Judge Christopher Goff to state Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb has named Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff to the state Supreme Court, completing the remake of the five-member court since 2010.

Holcomb announced Goff as his choice Monday from among three finalists chosen by Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement.

The two other finalists were Boone County Judge Matthew Kincaid and Clark County Judge Vicki Carmichael.

Goff will replace Rucker, who retired in May after 18 years on the court. Rucker became only the court's second black justice when he was named to the bench in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon.

All five of the court's justices have now been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors and all of them are white.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.