GUEST POV | End pig wrestling

By: Ray Wilson

Concerned Citizen

The Harrison County Fair is going to sponsor their third annual pig wrestling contest at this year’s fair.

They are doing this in violation of the Harrison County Animal Control Ordinance which states it is unlawful for anyone to willfully torment any animal. However, they don't have to fear prosecution because the sheriff, county prosecutor and county circuit court judge refuse to enforce this ordinance.

Pig Wrestling is an event where pigs are released into a muddy pen and people chase and try to grab them. The pigs don't know this is fun and games for humans. All they know is they are in fear of their lives and have no way to escape.

People try to justify this type of entertainment by saying the pigs are not harmed, but that is beside the point. The pigs are tormented and in my opinion, this is cruelty to animals.

This pig wrestling event conveys to the Kentuckiana public that in Harrison County it's acceptable to harass and torment animals for entertainment. What they are doing is an embarrassment to the county and makes us look like a bunch of rednecks.

Surely our community could have found another means of entertainment that doesn't rely on bullying helpless animals.

Animal cruelty happens when people become indifferent, so remember to say nothing, to do nothing, stops nothing.

I'm Ray Wilson and that's my Point of View.

