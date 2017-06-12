U of L evidence from Katina Powell investigation would be sealed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L evidence from Katina Powell investigation would be sealed in civil case under proposal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Evidence turned over by the University of Louisville in civil litigation involving Katina Powell’s book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” will be sealed from the media and public, according to a proposed protective order agreed to by all involved in the case.

The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information,” according to a June 9 motion.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry has not yet signed the protective order.

In December, Perry agreed to seal other evidence in the case, including financial records, depositions and names of citizens mentioned in Powell’s journals.

In this instance, U of L is expected to turn over evidence relating to its investigation, which prompted a self-imposed a ban on postseason play in 2016 and reduced the overall number of scholarships.

Even if the information is used in a court hearing, it would remain "confidential" or "attorneys eyes only" and the parties involved must still protect its "confidentially during such use," according to the proposed order.

The order would also allow for all U of L evidence to remain sealed after the case is over, with documents returned to U of L or destroyed within 60 days of the end of the litigation.

Attorney Nader George Shunnarah represents six women who claim they were defamed by being depicted in the book wearing lingerie and dancing at parties for U of L basketball players and recruits.

A trial has been scheduled for next year. 

U of L has not disputed most of the allegations related to incidents first exposed by Powell, a former Louisville escort who claimed in the book that McGee paid her to hold parties in Minardi Hall, Louisville’s on-campus basketball dorm.

At the parties, Powell alleges, she provided strippers who made deals to have sex with Louisville basketball players and recruits between 2010 and 2014.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

