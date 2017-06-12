UofL evidence from Katina Powell investigation would be sealed in civil case under proposal

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Evidence turned over by the University of Louisville in civil litigation involving Katina Powell’s book, “Breaking Cardinal Rules,” will be sealed from the media and public, according to a proposed protective order agreed to by all involved in the case.

The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information,” according to a June 9 motion.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry has not yet signed the protective order.

In December, Perry agreed to seal other evidence in the case, including financial records, depositions and names of citizens mentioned in Powell’s journals.

In this instance, UofL is expected to turn over evidence relating to its investigation, which prompted a self-imposed a ban on postseason play in 2016 and reduced the overall number of scholarships.

Even if the information is used in a court hearing, it would remain "confidential" or "attorneys eyes only" and the parties involved must still protect its "confidentially during such use," according to the proposed order.

The order would also allow for all UofL evidence to remain sealed after the case is over, with documents returned to UofL or destroyed within 60 days of the end of the litigation.

Attorney Nader George Shunnarah represents six women who claim they were defamed by being depicted in the book wearing lingerie and dancing at parties for U of L basketball players and recruits.

A trial has been scheduled for next year.

U of L has not disputed most of the allegations related to incidents first exposed by Powell, a former Louisville escort who claimed in the book that McGee paid her to hold parties in Minardi Hall, Louisville’s on-campus basketball dorm.

At the parties, Powell alleges, she provided strippers who made deals to have sex with Louisville basketball players and recruits between 2010 and 2014.

The NCAA will hold a hearing in front of the governing body’s committee on infractions that is likely to take place this summer. The enforcement staff essentially acts as investigator and prosecutor.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.