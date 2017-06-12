Firefighters help bride and groom get to wedding reception

Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol car

Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accident

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trial

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial

The Latest: Defense must now convince jurors in Cosby trial

Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting career

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier

New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does _ or possibly face a subpoena.

Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

U.S. militias are relieved that Trump won the presidency but are not yet ready to lay down arms.

Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down arms

Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

Security camera footage of the night a Penn State pledge was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier.

Living drugs new frontier for cancer patients out of options

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

AVON, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a call in Connecticut ended up saving a couple’s wedding day.

In a Facebook post, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a church for a bus fire on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found a trolley bus with an engine compartment fire. The bus driver already had extinguished the fire, but a wedding party was left without a ride to the reception.

Firefighters responded by offering the bride and groom a lift.

Facebook photos show the couple all smiles as they rode in the firetruck. The department says they made it to their reception on time.

