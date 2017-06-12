Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of stripping naked at a busy Shepherdsville intersection and trying to get into someone's car, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said Leslie Sturgeon, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, menacing, assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

In the video, it appears that Sturgeon, naked, tries to enter a car before being taken down by police around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E. 4th Street and Adam Shepherd Parkway in Shepherdsville. At one point, police tried hitting Sturgeon with a baton to get him to comply. It didn't work.

But McCubbin said some -- if not all -- of the charges may be dismissed, because according to Sturgeon's family, he suffers from bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, and was suffering Saturday from a mental break. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Textbook perfect," McCubbin said. "My guys didn't get hurt, and he didn't get hurt. But we had to get him off the street. We advance. We don't retreat. So we don't have the option of letting him call the shots. We're going to call the shots."

Police say the video is indicative of a much larger problem police are facing when they don't know who is on drugs and who is actually suffering from a mental illness.

