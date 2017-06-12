Shepherdsville police chief speaks out about arrest of naked man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville police chief speaks out about arrest of naked man at intersection

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of stripping naked at a busy Shepherdsville intersection and trying to get into someone's car.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Leslie Sturgeon. It happened at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of E. 4th Street and Adam Shepherd Parkway in Shepherdsville.

In the video, it appears that Sturgeon, naked, tries to enter a car before being taken down by police. At one point, police tried hitting Sturgeon with a baton to get him to comply. It didn't work.

He's now charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, menacing, assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

But Chief McCubbin says some -- if not all -- of the charges may be dismissed, because according to Sturgeon's family, he suffers from bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, and was suffering Saturday from a mental break. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Textbook perfect," Chief McCubbin said. "My guys didn't get hurt, and he didn't get hurt. But we had to get him off the street. We advance. We don't retreat. So we don't have the option of letting him call the shots. We're going to call the shots."

Police say the video is indicative of a much larger problem police are facing when they don't know who is on drugs and who is actually suffering from a mental illness.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.