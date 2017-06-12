Police: Indiana dad accidentally shoots 9-year-old daughter to death

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

Louisville man arrested after rear-ending semi truck with 11-month-old in vehicle

Louisville man arrested after rear-ending semi truck with 11-month-old in vehicle

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief speaks out about arrest of naked man at intersection

Shepherdsville police chief speaks out about arrest of naked man at intersection

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

HOBART, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 9-year-old northwestern Indiana girl was shot to death when her father's firearm accidentally discharged.

Olivia Hummel died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head at their home in Hobart.

Police spokesman Lt. James Gonzales says the girl's brothers told officers that their father's gun discharged as he showed it to them.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains jailed Monday at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the father is facing charges of child neglect and possibly reckless homicide. Hobart police and Lake County prosecutors are expected to announce charges Monday.



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.