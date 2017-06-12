Another US appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked

Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol car

Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged the door of the responding deputy's patrol car

Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accident

Authorities say a one person was injured in a central Illinois hot air balloon accident

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trial

Prosecutors have rested their case in the Bill Cosby trial

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication the plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial

Prosecutors have rested their case against Bill Cosby on the fifth day of his sexual-assault trial

The Latest: Defense must now convince jurors in Cosby trial

The Latest: Defense must now convince jurors in Cosby trial

Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting career

Adam West's portrayal of the comic book hero Batman was so indelible he never got out from under the Dark Knight's shadow for the rest of his acting career

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, announces she has moved into the White House

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does _ or possibly face a subpoena.

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does _ or possibly...

Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

Security camera footage of the night a Penn State pledge was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Security camera footage of the night a Penn State pledge was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier.

Immune therapy is the hottest trend in cancer care and 'living drugs' are its next frontier.

Living drugs new frontier for cancer patients out of options

Living drugs new frontier for cancer patients out of options

A psychiatrist says a Massachusetts woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself when they were teenagers was on medication that impairs the ability to be empathetic.

A psychiatrist says a Massachusetts woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself when they were teenagers was on medication that impairs the ability to be empathetic.

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

SEATTLE (AP) -- Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The ruling Monday from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn't rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution's ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.