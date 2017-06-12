New Jersey teacher suspended after pro-Trump yearbook photos alt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Jersey teacher suspended after pro-Trump yearbook photos altered

Posted: Updated:

WALL, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey school district has suspended a teacher after yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing.

Wall Township School Superintendent Cheryl Dyer told News 12 New Jersey on Monday the yearbook's adviser was suspended while an investigation is underway.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump's name on it. Another student wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Trump Make America Great Again." But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

The district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn't included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president's photo.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.