Coroner releases name of man killed in Wilson Avenue motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

The victim was 26-year-old Jacob Ramone Bachelor, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor. Authorities say Bachelor was pronounced dead at the scene and that he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue, near the Park DuValle Community Health Center.

Officials have ruled the crash, which also involved a Chevy, an accident.

As a result of the fatality, Louisville Metro Police is renewing its call for everyone to be careful on the road.

“Everybody shares the roadway, be it a bicycle or a motorcycle or a car. Just slow it down. Pay attention to your surroundings and make sure you make it where you need to go safe,” LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington said.

