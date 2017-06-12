POLICE: Carroll County mother arrested after her 8-month-old overdoses on meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Carroll County mother after authorities say her 8-month-old child overdosed on meth.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Summer Starks was taken into police custody.

KSP received a call Friday afternoon from Child Protective Services that a child had been admitted to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after ingesting meth.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Investigators say the child was taken to Carroll Memorial Hospital and then Norton Children's Hospital. Authorities say the child was treated and released released from the hospital on Friday.

According to police, a 10-year-old child was also taken from the home.

Starks was arrested after police searched the residence. She's charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.