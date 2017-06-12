Performer uses wearable art to demonstrate poor air quality in downtown Louisville

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Family members beg public for info after man gunned down in Fern Creek neighborhood

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unusual demonstration brought art and science to the streets of Louisville on Monday, when local middle school students received a colorful demonstration of the downtown air quality.

You could call Dominique Paul the Pied Piper of pollution. The Canadian was walking Jefferson Street with kids and a few adults following close behind, what Paul calls an Air Walk.

She carries a portable monitor that measures small particles in the air, and the quality of the air causes her dress to change color.

“Right now (it's) green, which is good," she said. "I was here last Monday, and it went from yellow to red at around 2 p.m.,” Paul said.

IDEAS xLab helped sponsor the walk so students could see a problem that is normally invisible.

“We have some of the worst air quality in the nation here in Louisville," said Theo Edmonds of IDEAS xLab. "But sometimes, when you can't see a problem, it's hard to get concerned about the problem. So we're using art as a way to lift up the kids into this discussion."

“It's easy to ignore," said Deena Adams of the American Lung Association. "You can't really see bad air most of the time, but we're certainly breathing it."

Paul was accompanied by students from Meyzeek Middle School, where she had visited earlier this year.

“I think it's really cool,” said Meyzeek student Spandana Pavuluri. “We got to actually understand what was happening in Louisville. We needed to be aware of the problems that we have.”

But Paul is careful to point out she is a performance artist, not a scientist.

“I'm here to bring awareness," she said. "I think that's what we can do as first step."

Paul has held similar air walks around the world. Recently in New York City she programmed her dress to reflect disparities in income.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.