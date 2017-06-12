Bryson Tiller basketball courts at Wyandotte Park already showing signs of 'overuse'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nets have already had to be replaced at the newly refurbished basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.

R&B star and Louisville native Bryson Tiller teamed up with Nike to donate the improvements. Four days after Tiller was in town to celebrate the new courts, activist Christopher 2X posted a photo on social media showing torn nets and trash around the courts.

Louisville Metro Parks Department spokesman Jon Reiter said in a statement to WDRB News that the issues with the court all had to do with "overuse" over the weekend.

"The nets came down from a few of the goals over the weekend, but that may have come from overuse," Reiter said. What's in that picture is just trash. Maintenance has since cleaned it up and replaced the nets."

"There were a ton of people using the courts over the weekend. We're thrilled about that ... We're hoping that everyone can use the receptacles at the park and clean up after themselves a bit better than what's reflected in the photo."

“It really is all of our responsibility to keep the courts clean and neat. Metro Parks and police can’t watch all the time,” 2X said.

Louisville Metro Parks Department said last week that the new, one-of-a-kind facility is a positive step toward keeping kids busy and out of trouble this summer.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.