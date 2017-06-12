Alleged carjackers target pregnant woman in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alleged carjackers target pregnant woman in Indiana

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a pregnant woman became the target for a pair of carjackers in Indiana.

Store surveillance shows Selina Gonzalez as she stopped at a gas station in Hammond, Indiana, to get ice for her daughter. 

Two men then hopped in her car. Gonzalez saw them struggling with the keys and tried to stop them, but they drove off, dragging her several feet.

She has bruises on her arms and knees, but both her and the baby -- due in two weeks -- are okay.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

