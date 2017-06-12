CRAWFORD | Louisville star Brendan McKay taken No. 4 by Tampa Ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Louisville star Brendan McKay taken No. 4 by Tampa Bay Rays in MLB Draft

Posted: Updated:
WDRB photo by Eric Crawford. WDRB photo by Eric Crawford.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Before 2015, the University of Louisville had never produced a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick. Now the Cardinals have consecutive Top 5 picks in two straight seasons.

Pitcher-infielder Brendan McKay was selected with the fourth overall pick of the draft by the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB Draft on Monday night in Secaucus, New Jersey. The junior from Darllington, Pennsylvania, was named the John Olerud Award winner earlier in the day, marking the third straight season he won the award given annually to the top two-way player in college baseball.

McKay went 10-3 on the mound this season with a 2.34 earned run average. His 140 strikeouts were a single-season U of L record, and he’s also the school’s career strikeout leader. At the plate, McKay is batting .343 with 17 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

He already has been named college baseball national player of the year by two publications, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball magazines.

McKay has said he’ll do whatever the team that drafts him wants in terms of pitching or playing a position, but that he’d like to try to do both.

He celebrated draft night with family and U of L teammates in the Cardinals’ baseball clubhouse at Jim Patterson Stadium.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

