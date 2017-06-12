CRAWFORD | Ballard's Jo Adell taken by Los Angeles Angels with No. 10 pick of MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ballard High School senior Jordon Adell became the first Jefferson County Public School player since 2001 selected in the first round of the Major League Draft in the first round Monday night when the Los Angeles Angels took him with the No. 10 overall pick.

Adell, a power-hitting outfielder, has signed with the University of Louisville, but his attendance there is doubtful given his Major League value at the moment.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound outfielder hit .562 as a senior with 25 home runs and 61 runs batted in and stole 22 bases in just 35 games played.

Adell attended the Secaucus, New Jersey, draft in person. His family held a watch party at the Marriott Downtown in Louisville

The last JCPS player taken in the first round was Jeremy Sowers, who went with the 20th overall pick to Cincinnati in 2001.

