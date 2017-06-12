17 years after launching, online orders now surpass call-in orde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

17 years after launching, online orders now surpass call-in orders at Papa John's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The management of Papa John's said it has turned a corner: Online orders have officially become more popular for the chain than call-in orders.

The company launched its online ordering system back in 2000, but the move was risky.

"We felt like that was where the world was headed," owner John Schnatter said. "[But] it was $8 million, and I had to have board approval."

It was expensive and could have flopped. 

"In the first year, it was like 1/2 a percent of sales," Schnatter said.

It was so risky that Schnatter thought he might lose his business, but 17 years later it's a whole new world.

"Year after year, it has been flying double-digit growth over the last several years," said Mike Nettles, senior vice president of Papa John's.

Online orders now account for an average of more than 60 percent of Papa John's sales. 

Schnatter said this is the future of his company.

"It simplifies everything," he said. "Instead of using the phones, all you have to worry about is getting the pizza and getting it out the door."

"The ultimate guest experience for us is not having to ask you a bunch of questions," Nettles said.

The process is simplified because smartphones give companies a lot of information.

"It knows your home address. It already has a bunch of your contact information," Nettles said. "It knows some of your favorites. It even knows where you're at when you're placing the order."

Plus, when employees aren't busy answering phones, they can toss more dough. As online orders climb, overall sales are climbing. 

"I don't know many organizations that have totally been able to gut labor by putting in self-service," Nettles said. "In fact, if you do it properly, the guest orders more from you, and so if anything, it funds a more efficient labor model."

Looking forward, the online experience will keep getting better by adding things like Papa Track: a new way to follow the progress of your delivery from start to finish, or maybe one day ordering pizza through Netflix as you watch a movie.

"Netflix and chill is what they call it," Nettles said. "I wouldn't mind being apart of that chill."

While it's predicted online sales will one day completely take over the market, Papa John's promises it will always answer the phone when a customer calls. 

"But as long as I've got a handful of guests that that's how they prefer to interact with me -- is the human experience, I don't want to turn anybody away," Nettles said. 

