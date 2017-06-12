Upgraded charge leveled against Shepherdsville man who allegedly killed his father

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Joseph Shepherd appeared in court Monday, shackled and in an orange jumpsuit. At times, he almost seemed defiant as the case against him was revealed.

The investigator at the scene, who didn't want to be identified, took the stand Monday, peppering the courtroom with new details along the way. According to police, Joseph showed up to the home of his father, Paul Shepherd, in need.

"To maybe borrow some money from the victim," the investigator said.

When it became clear Joseph was drunk, police say his dad tried to stop him from getting back behind the wheel.

"Paul said, 'You're not going to drive that vehicle with the shape you're in.' 'Oh yes I am, I'm leaving right now,'" the victim's wife, Jean Harper told WDRB News.

That didn't go over well. Paul hardly made it out of the fight. Broken ribs, eye sockets, and a broken neck would be too much for the 78-year-old father.

"The victim fell down, and he was unresponsive and not breathing," the investigator told the courtroom Monday.

He died at the hospital Tuesday.

"Dr. Springer verified the injuries to the C1 and C2 vertebrae, and he also found trauma to the top of the head that looked like bruising. At that time, Dr. Springer told me that injury is consistent with a punch," the investigator said.

Because of that new information, an upgraded charge of second degree manslaughter came for Joseph Shepherd

Murder charges are still not out of the question once a grand jury gets its hands on the case.

