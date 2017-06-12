1 person dies in crash in Okolona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dies in crash in Okolona

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash Monday night in Okolona.

MetroSafe said someone was ejected from his or her vehicle in the 4400 block of Shady Villa Drive near Poplar Level Road around 5:30 p.m.

Poplar Level Road is closed in both directions in the area.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.