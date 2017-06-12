1 person dies in rollover crash in Okolona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dies in rollover crash in Okolona

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a rollover crash Monday night in Okolona.

LMPD said the driver of a jeep was ejected from the car in the 4400 block of Shady Villa Drive near Poplar Level Road around 5:30 p.m. He was reportedly trying to pass another car on the median of Poplar Level Road before he overcorrected. The jeep spun and hit a utility pole, ultimately ending up on its top.

The crash knocked out power several restaurants and businesses in the neighborhood.

Poplar Level Road was closed in both directions in the area for several hours afterward.

