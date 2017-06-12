3 firefighters injured after truck crashes in Trimble County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 firefighters injured after truck crashes in Trimble County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three Bedford, Kentucky, firefighters escaped serious injuries when their truck crashed during an emergency call in Trimble County on Monday afternoon.

A Kentucky State Police dispatcher said the firefighters were taken to a hospital in La Grange for an examination, but their injuries were expected to be minor.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. on U.S. 421 South at Rose Hill Road. The firefighters were responding to a house fire reported at 4:27 p.m. on nearby Kentucky 316, the dispatcher said.

Crews cleared the truck from the scene by 6:30 p.m.

No one answered the phone at the Bedford fire station Monday evening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.