1 man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Monday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Monday as one person shot. 

LMPD said a 27-year-old black male was found shot behind an apartment building at the intersection of Utah Avenue and Thornberry Avenue near Churchill Downs. 

Police don't have any suspects right now. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This is Louisville's fourth homicide in the last four days.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.