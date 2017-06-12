New Albany Housing Authority Board appoints new director amid residents' outrage

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany residents with concerns about being kicked out of their homes didn't get the answers they're looking for Monday night.

"I understand we're on prime real estate. but you can't step on the poor's back to get what you want," said Candace Brewer, a New Albany resident. "It's not fair."

The New Albany Housing Authority Board voted to appoint a new interim board director, David Duggins. The move comes amid a controversial plan to tear down some affordable housing units and the firing of the board's executive director, Bob Lane, last month.

The board said Lane didn't share their vision of breaking up affordable housing so its not as concentrated. But members believe the interim director does share the board's vision.

"It does not mean we are going to be displacing individuals," said Irving Joshua, president of the board. "It does mean we want to do things that will put them in an environment where they will have better living standards."

In April, the board passed a plan that could demolish hundreds of apartments over the next 10 years. As a result, many residents are concerned about where they might go if units are destroyed.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.