New Albany Housing Authority Board appoints new director amid re

New Albany Housing Authority Board appoints new director amid residents' outrage

David Duggins David Duggins

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany residents with concerns about being kicked out of their homes didn't get the answers they're looking for Monday night. 

"I understand we're on prime real estate. but you can't step on the poor's back to get what you want," said Candace Brewer, a New Albany resident. "It's not fair."

The New Albany Housing Authority Board voted to appoint a new interim board director, David Duggins. The move comes amid a controversial plan to tear down some affordable housing units and the firing of the board's executive director, Bob Lane, last month.

The board said Lane didn't share their vision of breaking up affordable housing so its not as concentrated. But members believe the interim director does share the board's vision. 

"It does not mean we are going to be displacing individuals," said Irving Joshua, president of the board. "It does mean we want to do things that will put them in an environment where they will have better living standards."

In April, the board passed a plan that could demolish hundreds of apartments over the next 10 years. As a result, many residents are concerned about where they might go if units are destroyed.

