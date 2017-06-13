Body of missing Leitchfield teen found in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Body of missing Leitchfield teen found in Hardin County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The body of a missing 16-year-old Grayson County teen was found in Hardin County.

Investigators say two fisherman found the body of Savannah Crawford Monday at about 5:00 underneath a bridge on KY84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Crawford was reported missing on April 10, 2017.

Investigators said Crawford’s body will be sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville where an autopsy will be performed.

A cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

