VIDEO | Teen busts a move in hospital bed days after open heart surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old celebrates a successful open heart surgery by busting a move.

Amari Hall was born with a heart defect and needed a heart transplant.

Six days after the surgery, he surprised his family and hospital staff by dancing in his hospital bed.

Amari didn't let the tubes and cords stop him.

His Aunt posted the video to Facebook, and it's been viewed more than 6,000,000 times.

