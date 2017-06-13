All Kentuckiana McDonald's locations hold hiring events - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All Kentuckiana McDonald's locations hold hiring events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All 100 Kentuckiana McDonald's locations are hosting hiring events Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prospective employees can come in during business hours to meet with a manager about a variety of crew and management positions.

McDonald's says it it will offer flexible schedules, high school completion courses, and college tuition assistance to eligible employees.

The hiring events are during each locations normal business hours.

Click here for more information about job openings.

