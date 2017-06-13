Taco Bell offering free tacos in honor of NBA Finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Bell is offering free tacos thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning a road game of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won game 3 in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

Customers can get one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2:00 and 6:00 Tuesday at participating locations. There's a limit of one taco per person.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017

