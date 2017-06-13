Taco Bell offering free tacos in honor of NBA Finals - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Taco Bell offering free tacos in honor of NBA Finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Bell is offering free tacos thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning a road game of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won game 3 in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

Customers can get one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2:00 and 6:00 Tuesday at participating locations. There's a limit of one taco per person.

