UPDATE | Parents identified after 2-year-old found wandering str - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Parents identified after 2-year-old found wandering street in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Police say both the 2-year-old and his parents have been identified. No charges are expected to be filed.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is asking for the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a boy around 2 years old who was found wandering the streets wearing only a diaper.

According to a Facebook post by the Huntingburg Police Department, the child was spotted Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Police say he was trying to cross US 231, and no parents or guardians could be found.

The child was wearing only a diaper. He is described as having red hair and blue eyes. 

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

