Metro Corrections inmate poses as contractor in escape attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing more charges after authorities say he tried to escape from the facility.

According to an arrest report, Michael Thomas, 34, was being held at the Community Correctional Complex and was brought to the jail's main complex on Monday to appear in court.

Authorities say while he was in a holding area waiting to be taken back to the Community Correctional Complex, he took off his jail-issued jumpsuit and put on regular clothing to hide that he was a current inmate.

Corrections officials say when officers arrived at the holding area, Thomas stated he was a contractor and was there to fix lighting in the holding area and exit lobby.

The arrest slip states that once the investigation was finished, it was determined that Thomas was actually an inmate and was trying to escape the facility.

He's charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree escape.

According to Metro Corrections' website, Thomas is also charged with third-degree burglary.

