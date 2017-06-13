Metro Corrections inmate poses as contractor in escape attempt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections inmate poses as contractor in escape attempt

Posted: Updated:
Michael Thomas (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Thomas (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing more charges after authorities say he tried to escape from the facility.

According to an arrest report, Michael Thomas, 34, was being held at the Community Correctional Complex and was brought to the jail's main complex on Monday to appear in court.

Authorities say while he was in a holding area waiting to be taken back to the Community Correctional Complex, he took off his jail-issued jumpsuit and put on regular clothing to hide that he was a current inmate.

Corrections officials say when officers arrived at the holding area, Thomas stated he was a contractor and was there to fix lighting in the holding area and exit lobby.

The arrest slip states that once the investigation was finished, it was determined that Thomas was actually an inmate and was trying to escape the facility.

He's charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree escape. 

According to Metro Corrections' website, Thomas is also charged with third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.