LMPD warns senior citizens to be on alert for robbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Senior citizens are being warned to be on alert for robbers. 

Louisville Metro Police issued a crime alert, after two day time robberies targeting older women. The robberies happened between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Smyrna Parkway/Applegate Lane area. 

Police say a man  approached the victims, showed a handgun hidden under clothing and forced them to give up their money.  The second victim told police she was driving a small white car, but she didn't know the make and model.  

Both victims describe a black male about 30 years old, about 5'7" with a medium build and short black hair.  He was last seen wearing a white polo or white shirt with a collar.  

Police are telling people, especially senior citizens, to pay attention to their surroundings.  LMPD is asking the public to notify them at 574-LMPD (5673), if you see someone suspicious. 

