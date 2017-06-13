Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday

Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit him

Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidency

Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year ago

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public

Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with a Northern Ireland-based party to see if they can together push through the Conservative Party's agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.

Cuba has a new set of American defenders _ a coalition of high-tech firms, farming interests, travel companies and young Cuban-Americans thrown into action by the looming announcement of a hardline new Cuba policy.

The last time Rodman visited North Korea, he delighted the country's young ruler with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," suffered an angry meltdown on CNN while defending his trip , and spent time at a rehab facility after returning to the United States.

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump.

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Parents of 22-year old American college student freed by North Korea say he is in a coma. CNN reports that Otto Warmbier has been in a coma for over a year.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea released Warmbier, a college student from Cincinnati. He had served about 17-months of a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

In a statement, Fred and Cindy Warmbier said, " Otto has left North Korea. he is on a Medivac flight on his way home. Sadly, he is in a coma, and we have been told he has been in that condition since March of 2016. We learned of this only one week ago."

The statement continues, "We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime in North Korea. We are so grateful that he will finally be with people who live him."

The 22-year-old Warmbier was sentenced for allegedly for taking down a sign of the dead dictator Kim Jong Il while he was in the country with a tour group.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family, but he did not talk about his condition. He says in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier's release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson says the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

The announcement comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

The U.S. has no diplomatic relations in North Korea. Foreigners who have been detained or imprisoned in the Hermit Kingdom often have a shared experience: confusion, coached confessions, communication blackouts and isolation.

Warmbier is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. His release leaves three U.S. citizens currently known to be held in North Korea: accounting professor Kim Sang Duk, businessman Kim Dong Chul and Kim Hak-Song, who worked at Pyongyang University.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.