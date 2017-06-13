POV | U of L’s Past Sins Shouldn’t Dim Its Future

Before the much-awaited forensic audit came out last Thursday for the U of L Foundation and others, acting President Gregg Postel was smart to remind us that everything the audit would show was in the past.

We knew the audit would confirm that tremendous damage had been done to the institution by Dr. James Ramsey and Kathleen Smith and others. Since the audit was launched in December 2016, Dr. Postel and the Foundation have taken many steps to improve its operation and to ensure more transparency in its activities.

Those changes include:

Ending the deferred compensation plan for future U of L executives,

Prohibiting the University president from serving as Foundation president,

Complying with Kentucky’s open records law,

Implementing new policies to make sure donations are spent according to donors’ wishes and unspent funds don’t get mixed with endowment funds,

And adopting new travel, entertainment and expense policies, to name a few.

Over time, I think Dr. Ramsay let the power of the office corrupt him and he made many decisions that benefited his cronies and himself at the expense of the university – both financially and reputationally. But let’s not judge Dr. Postel on the sins of his fathers. Only on how well he cleans up their mess and moves the university forward.

Call us with your thoughts about the audit, Dr. Ramsey, the Foundation or any other related topic on your mind.

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

