'Wednesday Wonders' keeps the little ones learning all summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parklands of Floyds Fork: Wednesday Wonders keeps kids engaged over the summer.
What makes the sky blue? Why does a bird migrate? What happens to frogs in the winter?
Wednesday Wonders are interactive programs designed to spark the curiosity of young children.
Each week, they'll explore a new science wonder with a story, craft, hike or related science experiment.
Wednesday Wonders will be offered at two separate times and locations:
10:30-11:30 AM at Ben Stout House in Turkey Run Park
2:30-3:30 PM at PNC Achievement Center in Beckley Creek Park
Repeats every week until Wednesday December 20, 2017
Topics will be the same at both locations in a given week.
This program is best suited for early learners (families with children under the age of 7).
Each week these events are FREE to Members (but please RSVP) and $5 for non-members (children and adults).
Click here for the weekly topics and to book your Wednesday Wonder.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.