'Wednesday Wonders' keeps the little ones learning all summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parklands of Floyds Fork: Wednesday Wonders keeps kids engaged over the summer.

What makes the sky blue? Why does a bird migrate? What happens to frogs in the winter?

Wednesday Wonders are interactive programs designed to spark the curiosity of young children.

Each week, they'll explore a new science wonder with a story, craft, hike or related science experiment.

Wednesday Wonders will be offered at two separate times and locations:

10:30-11:30 AM at Ben Stout House in Turkey Run Park

2:30-3:30 PM at PNC Achievement Center in Beckley Creek Park

Repeats every week until Wednesday December 20, 2017

Topics will be the same at both locations in a given week.

This program is best suited for early learners (families with children under the age of 7).

Each week these events are FREE to Members (but please RSVP) and $5 for non-members (children and adults).

Click here for the weekly topics and to book your Wednesday Wonder.

