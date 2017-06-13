Carroll County man accused of severely beating victim claimed he was 'defending his kids'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County, Kentucky, man accused of severely beating a victim claimed he was just "defending his kids," according to an arrest report.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office was contacted just before 11 p.m. Monday after someone reported that a man was beaten to unconsciousness at the boat ramp near Fishing Street in Ghent, Kentucky.

When authorities arrived, the victim's wife said 33-year-old Alex Martin hit her husband with an object that appeared to be brass knuckles.

The victim was initially taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, but he was later flown to another hospital, due to the severity of his injuries. His current condition is not known.

About an hour later, authorities say they confronted Martin at his home on Liberty Street in Ghent. Martin allegedly told them that he was "defending his kids" at the time of the fight, and added that, if he had known that he was going to go to jail for the crime, he would have hit the man a few more times.

It's not clear from the arrest report what Martin thought he was defending his children from.

Martin was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

