Kentucky Kingdom extending 'early bird' season pass offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is extending its "early bird" season pass offer until June 20.

The season passes can only be purchased at Kentucky Kingdom or online. Park officials say the passes are no longer being sold at area Kroger stores.

Kentucky Kingdom says it's extending the deal after more than 7,000 season passes were sold in the past week.

The park says that after midnight on June 20, the price of a season pass will be raised to $99.95.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.