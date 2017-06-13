KSP: No foul play suspected after human remains located in Knox - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP: No foul play suspected after human remains located in Knox County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say no foul play is suspected after human remains were located in Knox County.

The Knox County Coroner's Office has identified the remains as those of Willie Hobbs. He disappeared on March 28, according to investigators.

Police say the remains were found on Sunday in Hinkle, Kentucky.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort where an autopsy was conducted.  

Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of trauma. Officials have not stated what caused Hobbs' death. 

