Police investigating shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood decry lack of cooperation from neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has endured four murders in four days -- and police say one thing is making their investigations harder.

No one is coming forward to help.

Unfortunately, police say people at the Arcadia Park Apartments aren't cooperating at all. That's where the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Utah Avenue and Thornberry Avenue, in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

Louisville Metro Police say a 27-year-old man was shot to death behind one of the apartment buildings. The victim's name hasn't been released yet, and no one has been arrested.

Police at the scene stressed frustration with witnesses not coming forward to help solve these murders.

Neighbors say they always hear gunshots, and describe the area as "terrifying" and "crime-ridden."

"I got robbed two blocks away in the church parking lot," said Bill Mercer "I mean, what is going on? People need to get together and vote somebody in that's going to take care of this."

LMPD hasn't said what led up to the shooting, but neighbors fear violent crime is the result of drugs.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

