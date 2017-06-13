KSP searching for escaped inmate from Fulton County Detention C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP searching for escaped inmate from Fulton County Detention Center

Posted: Updated:

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate from the Fulton County Detention Center. 

Reggie Rankins went missing late Monday night.  KSP says the 23-year-old was present for the 11 p.m. head count.  But just after 1 a.m. police responded to a break-in at a gas station down the street from the detention center. Corrections officials performed an emergency head count at 1:30 a.m., and Rankins was missing. 

Rankins is a 23-year-old black male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, dark brown complexion, and medium build.  Officials are not certain of what he was wearing or what direction he fled. He had been serving time for burglary and unlawful taking. 

If anyone has any contact with Rankins or information about where he is located, contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Mayfield at 1-800-222-5555.

