Lexington Police say 11-year-old girl critically injured after being shot during slumber party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Police say an 11-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot during a slumber party.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Carneal Road on Tuesday just before 3 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was found inside the home and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say several children and adults were in the residence when the shooting happened. Officials say the owner of the house was hosting a birthday slumber party for the victim, who turns 12 on Wednesday.

The house was struck several times. Police do not believe the shooting was random and are trying to figure out why the house was targeted.

There is no information regarding a suspect or vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.