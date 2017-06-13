Pope Francis names Thompson the new Indianapolis archbishop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pope Francis names Thompson the new Indianapolis archbishop

Posted: Updated:

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis. 

The Vatican announced Tuesday that Thompson replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, whom Francis moved to Newark, New Jersey last year.

The 56-year-old Louisville native has been bishop of Evansville since 2011.  Thompson has also taught canon law at the Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he studied.

 He held several positions in the Louisville archdiocese.

Thompson’s installation Mass is scheduled for July 28.

