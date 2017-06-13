Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisville after allegedly shooting victim at southern Indiana barber shop

The two robberies on Monday morning in southern Jefferson County, and a description of the suspect.

One man was shot and killed Monday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.

Shepherdsville police chief says charges could be dropped after arrest of naked man at intersection

The extra maintenance Metro Parks had to do, after heavy weekend use.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

If you recognize the child, or know how to reach his parents or guardians, you are asked to call (812) 683-4111 or (812) 683-3003.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was arrested in Louisville Monday night after authorities say he shot someone at a southern Indiana barber shop.

According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday, at Mark's Barber Shop at 702 E. 10th Street, near Fulton Street.

Police say someone reported that shots were fired there, and when officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The wound was not life-threatening, according to police, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say witnesses were able to provide a description of the shooter and his vehicle -- and a short time later, an Indiana State Police trooper saw a vehicle matching that description near the Second Street Bridge.

That vehicle was being driven by the suspect, 32-year-old Raymond George Stovall Jr., according to the press release.

Police say the trooper tried to stop Stovall Jr. -- even going as far as to activate lights and sirens -- but Stovall ignored them, instead driving across the bridge into Kentucky and stopping near the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Stovall Jr., and he is now awaiting extradition back to Jeffersonville. He is charged with aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness with a handgun, two counts of pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun with a license.

Police say Stovall's behavior, "endangered the lives of every man, woman and child in the vicinity and will not be tolerated in the Jeffersonville community."

For the time being, he is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

