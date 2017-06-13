Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisville after allegedly shooti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisville after allegedly shooting victim at southern Indiana barber shop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was arrested in Louisville Monday night after authorities say he shot someone at a southern Indiana barber shop.

According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday, at Mark's Barber Shop at 702 E. 10th Street, near Fulton Street.

Police say someone reported that shots were fired there, and when officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The wound was not life-threatening, according to police, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say witnesses were able to provide a description of the shooter and his vehicle -- and a short time later, an Indiana State Police trooper saw a vehicle matching that description near the Second Street Bridge.

That vehicle was being driven by the suspect, 32-year-old Raymond George Stovall Jr., according to the press release.

Police say the trooper tried to stop Stovall Jr. -- even going as far as to activate lights and sirens -- but Stovall ignored them, instead driving across the bridge into Kentucky and stopping near the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Stovall Jr., and he is now awaiting extradition back to Jeffersonville. He is charged with aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness with a handgun, two counts of pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun with a license.

Police say Stovall's behavior, "endangered the lives of every man, woman and child in the vicinity and will not be tolerated in the Jeffersonville community."

For the time being, he is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.