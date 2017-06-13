Natural gas leak forces evacuations, street closings in Madison, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Natural gas leak forces evacuations, street closings in Madison, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A natural gas leak forced evacuations and closed several blocks of downtown Madison, Indiana on Tuesday.

A contractor severed a natural gas line in the 500-block of Walnut Street about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Madison police Detective John Simpson. Natural gas spewed into the air. People could smell the gas in several places of downtown Madison.

Crews from Vectren, the city’s natural gas provider, had not stopped the leak as of 12:15 p.m. The company was to have shut down natural gas service to 20 homes as part of repairing the leak, Simpson said.

No one was hurt. Several residents have been evacuated, and others are being asked to stay away.

Police have blocked access to several blocks near Walnut Street. The area is bounded by Jefferson Street on the west, East 4th Street on the north, East Street on the east and East 3rd Street on the south.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.