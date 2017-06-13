Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company to repair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company to repair 'toxic culture'

Posted:
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he's gone.

Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also says he's responsible for the company's current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber's toxic culture. Holder's firm was hired to investigate Uber's workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber's ranks.

