Hopkinsville, Ky. opens third #Eclipseville viewing site after sell-out

Hopkinsville, Ky. opens third #Eclipseville viewing site after sell-out



HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hopkinsville, Kentucky is making room for hundreds of thousands of visitors coming for the total solar eclipse.  The town is ground zero for eclipse viewing  in North America on August 21, 2017. 

Hopkinsville Eclipse coordinators are opening a third #Eclipseville viewing location at Tie Breaker Park.  The city says it can accommodate 400 to 500 more reservations. Hundreds of spots are already sold-out at DeBow and Ruff Parks.  

Each city-designated viewing location will have access to portable restroom facilities, food vendors and an unobstructed view of the sky for $30 per car.  Additionally, each reservation will receive one parking pass for the lot adjacent to their viewing location. Unlike the reservations at DeBow and Ruff Parks, parking spots for Tie Breaker Park will be first-come first-serve method with about 100 reservations per field. 

The city of Hopkinsville expects to open a fourth location, after Tie Breaker Park fills up. 

All #Eclipseville viewing locations will open at 6:00 a.m. (Central time) on Monday, August 21st and will be staffed with first aid stations, law enforcement and city representatives.

Hopkinsville is the "point of the greatest eclipse" for the 2017 North American Eclipse.  They are planning a three day celebration from August 18-20.  The eclipse in Hopkinsville will last 2 minutes and 40 seconds beginning at 1:24:41 p.m. (Central Time) on Monday, August 21st. 

