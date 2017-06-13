StageOne announces five Louisville-area schools selected for Dis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

StageOne announces five Louisville-area schools selected for Disney Musicals in Schools program



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville-area schools have been selected to work with StageOne Family Theatre and Disney to produce Disney musicals through their drama programs.

It's all part of StageOne's 2017-18 Disney Musicals in Schools program.

The five schools selected, according to a news release from StageOne, are Camp Taylor Elementary, Foster Traditional Academy, Gutermuth Elementary and Hartstern Elementary (in Louisville, Kentucky) and Clarksville Elementary (in Clarksville, Indiana).

"The selected schools will participate in a 17-week musical theater residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by StageOne and Disney Theatrical Productions, at no cost to them," the news release states. "Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with StageOne teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph, and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute KIDS musical at their school."

StageOne will also host an event at the Kentucky Center for the Arts at which drama teams from each school will perform one number from their show.

