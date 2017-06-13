Indiana mom accused of killing her two children now charged in n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana mom accused of killing her two children now charged in neighbor's death

Amber Pasztor Amber Pasztor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother who admitted to killing her two children is now charged with murdering her neighbor.

A prosecutor filed the charge after 30-year-old Amber Pasztor reportedly admitted to killing Frank Macomber. She's accused of shooting him with his own gun before taking his car.

Authorities believe Pasztor killed Macomber before abducting her children, 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, from their grandparents' home in Fort Wayne in September.

Court documents say Pasztor told investigators she smothered her kids to keep them safe from a drug cartel.

She faces 130 years in prison after pleading guilty in their murders.

