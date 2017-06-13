Hardin County woman allegedly tried to abduct 5-year-old girl fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County woman allegedly tried to abduct 5-year-old girl from backyard

Chantelle Coates (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Chantelle Coates (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is in custody after authorities say she briefly kidnapped a 5-year-old girl from her own backyard. 

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Monday, May 22.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office alleges that 28-year-old Chantelle Coates grabbed a 5-year-old girl -- a complete stranger -- from her fenced-in back yard on Airview Drive in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and tried to take her to another location at nearby Hickory Hill Drive.

The girl's grandmother saw what was happening, and had to forcibly remove the girl from Coates' arms, according to the arrest warrant. Coates then allegedly hit the grandmother, and the grandmother hit her back. 

At that point, authorities say Coates ran back into the back yard and tried to abduct a 10-year-old autistic child, but the child was too heavy and began biting Coates, so she abandoned the attempt.

When a representative of the Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrived, Coates allegedly claimed that she was trying to protect the girl from "vicious dogs," but there were no visible animals present.

According to the arrest warrant, that's when Coates tried to punch the deputy. 

She was then handcuffed. According to the arrest warrant, as she was being escorted to a sheriff's office vehicle, she kicked the deputy in the leg and screamed obscenities.

Authorities say she was initially taken to Communicare (a mental health center) and Hardin Memorial Hospital. But two days later, a warrant was issued for her arrest. 

That warrant was served on Tuesday, June 13. Coates is charged with kidnapping, first-degree disorderly conduct, and two counts of assault. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

