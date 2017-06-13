Bikers honor Indiana man's dying wish with the roar of engines - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bikers honor Indiana man's dying wish with the roar of engines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of motorcycle riders in South Bend, Indiana came together to fulfill the last wish of a dying man.  Jon Stanley wanted to hear the road of motorcycles one last time. 

WSBT reports that Stanley was an avid biker until he was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in February.  This past week, his health took a turn for the worse. 

That's when Stanley's brother-in-law, Michael  Smith, enlisted the help of Matt Hampton and David Thompson. A few hours after the details were posted on Facebook, more than 100 bikes gathered to ride past Stanley's house. 

The motorcycles ridden by friends and strangers parked outside the house Monday night, and Stanley was brought down to greet them. The group revved their engines, as Stanley was helped into a sidecar.  

Stanley passed away peacefully a few hours later.  His wife, Brenda, said, "I know he's happy."

